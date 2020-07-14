CORONAVIRUS: New Outbreak in Ohio Linked to Independence Day Event in Dover

There is a new coronavirus outbreak in Ohio that is being explored, with a Holiday celebration to thank as its latest footprint.

The Tuscarawas County Health Department is looking into a flare-up, in which it started from a Fourth of July jubilee in Dover.

That event was proven to have had a gathering of “teenagers and school-aged children.” It is not known as of right now which exact school district in Tuscarawas County was involved.

It is difficult to search for any of the at the event or to get those to help out, due to a “lack of cooperation from some of the confirmed cases.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Officials ask that parents or anyone who was at the event and is experiencing coronavirus symptoms to call the health department at 330-343-555, extension 126 or extension 187. Anyone who wants to be tested can make an appointment by calling 330-343-555, extension 143.

There is already 628 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tuscarawas County.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of MARK FELIX and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland