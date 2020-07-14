LOCAL NEWS: It Is Now Mandatory to Wear Masks or Face Coverings in Public in Akron

An ordinance to help curb the spread of coronavirus in Akron had passed on July 13.

City Council voted 11-0 “with one abstention” to approve on the new guideline to have residents, visitors, and employees wear masks or face coverings in public.

This comes after Mayor Dan Horrigan presented “legislation last week” that came with support with members of council.

“Covid is going to be while us for a while, hopefully not forever. And while we do this, hoping we can stop the spread by wearing a mask,” the mayor said. According to the legislation, the mask mandate is effective immediately.

Mayor Horrigan adds this is more about educating others about coronavirus, not trying to demonize and punish businesses, organizations, and individuals.

There will, however, be fines for repeat offenders: “$50 for individuals and $250 for businesses.”

Summit County is currently one of the many counties in Ohio at Level 3 in the Public Health Advisory Alert System. Like the City of Akron and other counties at Level 3, Summit is currently under a public “mask mandate.”

