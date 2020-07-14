CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: It Is Now Mandatory to Wear Masks or Face Coverings in Public in Akron

The landmark Lock 3 Park, Akron, Ohio, USA

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

An ordinance to help curb the spread of coronavirus in Akron had passed on July 13.

City Council voted 11-0 “with one abstention” to approve on the new guideline to have residents, visitors, and employees wear masks or face coverings in public.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

This comes after Mayor Dan Horrigan presented “legislation last week” that came with support with members of council.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“Covid is going to be while us for a while, hopefully not forever. And while we do this, hoping we can stop the spread by wearing a mask,” the mayor said.

According to the legislation, the mask mandate is effective immediately.

Mayor Horrigan adds this is more about educating others about coronavirus, not trying to demonize and punish businesses, organizations, and individuals.

There will, however, be fines for repeat offenders: “$50 for individuals and $250 for businesses.”

To read more on where facial coverings are mandatory and what exceptions are made, click here.

Summit County is currently one of the many counties in Ohio at Level 3 in the Public Health Advisory Alert System.  Like the City of Akron and other counties at Level 3, Summit is currently under a public “mask mandate.”

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Davel5957 and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated May 22nd)
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
38 photos
Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Ohio

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West Not Doing Very Well in Presidental…
 2 hours ago
07.14.20
18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show
Is Viola Davis Disowning Her Role in ‘The…
 3 hours ago
07.14.20
Secure The Bag: Rihanna Gears Up To Launch…
 3 hours ago
07.14.20
9 items
10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With…
 10 hours ago
07.14.20
Exclusives
Close