Prayers: ‘GLEE’ Star Naya Rivera Died Saving Her Son

Naya Rivera arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Roadside Attraction&apos;s &apos;Judy&apos; held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Sta

This story is so sad.  ‘GLEE’ star Naya Rivera went to Lake Piru to go boating and swimming with her 4 year old.  Boaters found her 4 year old alone asleep on the boat with the ‘GLEE’ star missing.  Sadly enough her body has been found and an autopsy concluded that Naya Rivera died by drowning, but before she disappeared below the waters with strong afternoon currents and high winds she was able to save her son.  According to the 4 year old they had been swimming in the lake, according to investigators the boat hadn’t been anchored and was drifting away from them, Naya Rivera was able to get her son back to the boat and lift him on to it before taking her last breaths at the age of 33.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Naya Rivera uplifted in our prayers.

Rest In Peace: Here’s A Look At Naya Rivera’s Life Over The Years
