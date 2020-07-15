Trump Say’s More White Men Die At The Hands Of Police Than Black Men!? [VIDEO]

In an interview with a CBS reporter President Trump was asked about his views on the rebel flag, he say’s that he believes it’s a matter of freedom of speech while comparing having the right to fly the rebel flag is the same right as painting Black Lives Matter murals. The interviewer then moved on and asked him about the George Floyd situation, in which Trump admitted it was a terrible thing, then when asked why are black men still being killed by police his response was “that is a terrible question”, so do white men then he continued to say that more white men are killed by police then black.

So much for our leader caring about or acknowledging systemic racism. More importantly what does it say about him.

Don’t forget to get your ducks in order so we all can vote in November #IJS

Take a look at the video below