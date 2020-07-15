CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

RHOA Porsha Williams Arrested At Protest For Breonna Taylor

Porsha Williams

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Porsha Williams has been in the streets protesting since the very beginning of when they started after the death of George Floyd. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has just been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron along with ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Yandy Smith.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

On March 13, plain cloths Louisville police officers, executing a search warrant, used a battering ram to enter the apartment of 26 year old Breonna Taylor, startled by the door being kicked in and allegedly no one identifying themselves Ms. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, grabbed his register gun after an exchange of gunfire Breonna Taylor was killed after being hit with several bullets.

Although the law of the way warrants are served in Kentucky has changed in 4 months ie The Breonna Taylor Law, no arrests, charges or justice has been brought for Breonna Taylor, but many thank you’s to people like Porsha Williams, Yandy Smith as well as the 90 others that were arrested, Breonna Taylors name will continue to be said until justice is served.

see video below

These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor
6 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Breonna Taylor , Dish Nation , Louisville Kentucky , Porsha Williams Arrested , protest , RHOA Porsha Williams , The Breonna Taylor Law , The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Porsha Williams
RHOA Porsha Williams Arrested At Protest For Breonna…
 2 hours ago
07.15.20
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 3: Surrounded by his supporters and family,
Trump Say’s More White Men Die At The…
 4 hours ago
07.15.20
Royal Oils and Gold Series Offer A 10K…
 4 hours ago
07.15.20
Naya Rivera arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Roadside Attraction&apos;s &apos;Judy&apos; held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Sta
Prayers: ‘GLEE’ Star Naya Rivera Died Saving Her…
 4 hours ago
07.15.20
Exclusives
Close