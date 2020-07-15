RHOA Porsha Williams Arrested At Protest For Breonna Taylor

Porsha Williams has been in the streets protesting since the very beginning of when they started after the death of George Floyd. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has just been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron along with ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Yandy Smith.

On March 13, plain cloths Louisville police officers, executing a search warrant, used a battering ram to enter the apartment of 26 year old Breonna Taylor, startled by the door being kicked in and allegedly no one identifying themselves Ms. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, grabbed his register gun after an exchange of gunfire Breonna Taylor was killed after being hit with several bullets.

Although the law of the way warrants are served in Kentucky has changed in 4 months ie The Breonna Taylor Law, no arrests, charges or justice has been brought for Breonna Taylor, but many thank you’s to people like Porsha Williams, Yandy Smith as well as the 90 others that were arrested, Breonna Taylors name will continue to be said until justice is served.

see video below