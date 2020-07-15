LOCAL NEWS: Cedar Point Is Open, But Not All Of Its Rides and Attractions Are

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio has finally opened its gates on July 9 after delaying the start of its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, even though the popular amusement park is back in business, it does not mean everything is open to its fans.

Over “a dozen rides and attractions remain closed” as of right now.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The following attractions are currently closed: Top Thrill Dragster, Antique Cars, SlingShot, WindSeeker, Rougarou, Joe Cool’s Dodgem School, Planet Snoopy, Frontier Fling, Wave Swinger, Gemini, Monster, Wicked Twister, Blue Streak, Cedar Downs Racing Derby, Super Himalaya, Snoopy Bounce, Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island and Snake River Falls.

Adjustments could be made to this list.

There is a reason those particular rides and attractions are closed:

Some rides are not operating because of delays getting parts or technicians from overseas, social distancing or staff availability, according to Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark.

Other changes made to Cedar Point due to coronavirus include making facial coverings mandatory, requiring guests and visitors to register to sign up to attend the park online, reduced occupancy, and keeping a few seats on the rides and attractions that remain open empty for physical distancing.

