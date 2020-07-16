CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Say’s She Was Shot The Night Of Tory Lanez Drama !?

Megan Thee Stallion is spilling her own tea of what we didn’t know about the drama that went down this past weekend with Tory Lanez and the police.

It was reported that Megan Thee Stallion was out with Tory Lanez when they were stopped by police  around 4:30 a.m. near a house in the Hollywood hills, Megan was taken to the hospital for injuries to her foot from glass and Tory Lanez was arrested for a gun charge.  All of this went down after leaving a house party together.

People started speculating that this was a Rihanna, Chris Brown 2020 situation.

Well today Megan Thee Stallion took to her own social media to clear the air, although she left a few clouds.  Megan says she wasn’t arrested she was shot in the foot intentionally and in fact a crime, police say she did not tell them she was shot at the time they pulled them over, however she was shot none the less and required the bullets to be removed from her foot.  The few clouds she left was, who shot her and why.

See her post and the arrest video below.

