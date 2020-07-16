Gary’s Tea: Porsha Williams Speaks Out On Getting Arrested At Breonna Taylor’s Protest [WATCH]

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s star Porsha Williams was arrested at the peaceful protests for Breonna Taylor and she speaks out. Williams along with 87 other protestors were arrested including Tamika Mallory, Yandy Smith, and rappers Trae Tha Truth and YBN Cordae. Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear everything Porsha had to say.

In positive news, T.I. gave his wife Tiny a cute Instagram shoutout for her 45th birthday.

