LOCAL NEWS: You Must Wear A Mask At All Times In Order To Shop At Marc’s

A popular Parma-based drugstore and grocery chain is helping to improve efforts to help stop the spread of coronavirus by taking a bold step.

Marc’s has announced on July 16 that starting on July 20, customers are now required to “wear face masks inside” every single one of its locations. This will fall in line with guidelines from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the CDC. Gov. DeWine had already ordered employees of establishments and businesses such as Marc’s to wear mask and facial coverings.

“We believe this simple act of safety is the right thing to do under the current circumstances,” a statement from Marc’s read. “A face covering protects not just the wearer, but others as well. This simple step will help ensure the safety of everyone in the communities we serve.”

All of Marc’s Northeast and Central Ohio locations are taking part in this new rule. There will be signs to remind customers to follow the instructions upon entering.

Walmart and Target are also having customers wear masks and facial coverings inside their stores at times as well.

