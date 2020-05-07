Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths.

RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House

RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19