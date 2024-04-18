Donald Trump Jr. Spills Shady Tea On Diddy

CLOSE

Everybody all of the sudden has a shady story about Diddy ever since Cassie filled that lawsuit, then the feds came knocking at 2 of Diddy’s doors. It seems that those who was riding with the Bad Boy legend is jump off the bus saying they knew this then and a third the whole time. Funny enough everybody allegedly knew something but nobody said anything until it all falls down.

Donald Trump Jr. is now taking a page out of his fathers book and spilling shady tea on Diddy claiming that his ex-wife was friends with the late Kim Porter and that she was afraid that something was going to happen. In an interview with Akedemiks, Donald Trump Jr. also claims that he isn’t trying to fuel any kind of rumors but that his ex said something was up with Kim dying from pneumonia.

“When [Kim died], she called me…like, ‘Something is up with that.’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ She said, ‘Kim used to tell me it was a bad—there was a lot of bad sh*t.’ I didn’t even know but [Kim and Vanessa] would do photoshoots together, they were friendly. We would hang out when we see them downtown. Not so much with Diddy [but] she was really afraid of him, this goes back years, and [Kim] was having these conversations with my ex.”

Donald Trump Jr. also gave his own conspiracy theory on what the Diddy raids were all about.

Just an FYI, if you aren’t trying to fuel any rumors then you don’t speak on them…#IJS

Take a look at the video below.