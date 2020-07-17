CLOSE
Kandi Burruss Says RHOA Season 13 Has Started Taping Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic!?

Source: NBC NewsWire / Getty

There’s a pandemic going on and people are finding ways to forge ahead with the new normal and according to Kandi Burruss the Queen Peach holder at this test of time The Real Housewives of Atlanta is moving forward as they started taping season 13 last week.

So what does taping RHOA during a pandemic look like especially in the ATL, according to Kandi it involves a lot of safety measures as well as testing Kandi Burruss says BRAVO has put their health safety first.

If you remember when we first started sheltering in back at the end of March, Andy Cohen had announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Kandi Burruss also talked about her new role on Showtime’s ‘The Chi’ as Douda’s wifey, she also expressed how proud she was of Porsha Williams for putting her freedoms on the line in the name of receiving justice for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, KY.

