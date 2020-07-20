Did Tamar Braxton Leave a Suicide Note !?

43 year old Tamar Braxton was reported as being in the hospital for allegedly trying to commit suicide after being found by her new boo David Adefeso. The question we were asking was that really the case?

Allegedly the rumor/speculation appears to be true as members of her family has taken to their social media asking for prayers for their family. Also it is being reported that before Tamar Braxton ended up in the hospital she was allegedly going to leave what can be perceived to be a suicide post but instead of hitting she share, she sent the post to some of her family members.

According to the post/message Tamar Braxton was upset with WETv and feeling like a slave.

“I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs. I’ve asked my massa to free me. I’m threatened and punished for it,”

Allegedly weeks before that post Tamar sent an email to her WETV , accusing them of destroying her family and making her “suicidal,”

Tamar Braxton is a successful R&B singer as well as a reality television, unfortunately it seems that the editing of reality television to shrink ones life into 1 hour can be detrimental to the real time life.

We will be keeping Tamar, the Braxton and friends uplifted in our prayers as well as praying for healing on aspects and fronts.

See Tamar’s post/message as well as he sisters below.