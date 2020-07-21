Former Fox News Host Accused of Rape !? [VIDEO]

In this morning breaking news Jennifer Eckhart former Fox Business Network producer filed a lawsuit in federal court against Fox News accusing former FOX host Ed Henry of rape and alleged that he retaliated against two women who rejected his advances. FOX fired Ed Henry July 1st but according to Ed Henry’s attorney, Jennifer Eckhart and Ed Henry had entered in a consensual relationship.

According to the lawsuit in 2014 Ed Henry was trying to get with Jennifer Eckhart but she shot him down but after he kept being persistent she finally agreed to have drinks with him one night. After drinks Henry invited Eckhart to his room when he allegedly ripped her cloths off, they then had sex because Eckhart says she feared loosing her job. Then in 2015 he forced her to perform oral sex on him at the office. Also according to the lawsuit she was not the only alleged victim of his inappropriate working ways.

