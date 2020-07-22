SpeakOnIt Trump Wants To Send Federal Agents To The Chi [VIDEO]

Chicago has been a war zone this summer, first battling the Coronavirus, now the out of control gun violence that has been making news not only because the number of victims but because the number of children that have been shot seemingly to be caught in the cross fire.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been begging her constituents for help to stop the violence but it seems to be falling on deaf ears of the perpetrators as yesterday that fifteen people were wounded in a shooting at a funeral home in Chicago with the victims ages ranging from 21 to 65 in what police are saying was a planned ambush.

The question is when/who does it stop? According to president Trump with some actions on a federal level.

Trump will announce a new federal anti-crime initiative Wednesday aimed at combating violence in American cities, including expanding a federal law enforcement presence in Chicago.

Although Mayor Lori Lightfoot absolutely does not want a Portland situation where you have unidentified federal agents arresting people and taking them away in unmarked vehicles she is light weight welcoming the help.

“We welcome actual partnership, but we do not welcome dictatorship,” “We do not welcome authoritarianism.”

