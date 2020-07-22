CLOSE
Kim Kardashian Is Speaking Up and Asks For Understanding

Kanye West has been doing the most in July, from running for president to divorcing his wife for alleged entanglements.  For the past two days Kanye West has been pulling his Twitter finger shooting down everyone in his marital family then deleting after it goes viral.

The question has been being asked who is responsible for Yeezy’s mental health, if he can’t regulate himself?

His wife Kim Kardashian is now speaking out via her own social media, to more less ask his fans/friends/colleagues or whomever, to join her in and her husband in a chores of Xscapes ‘Understanding’:

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

