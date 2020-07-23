The Battle of The Dawgs Was Lit !! Snoop Dogg ‘Verzuz’ DMX [VIDEO]

Baby, I am what I am, I’m gon’ be who I be, everything from chasing a cat to pissing on a tree, let me see what I gotta to see, do what I gotta to do, dog for life, but keep it true, whats new reigning male champions of the Verzuz battle, Snoop Doggy Dawg vs. DMX!!

The epic rap battle of two true veterans of Hip Hop Snoop Dogg ‘Verzuz’ DMX went down last night on Instagram Live, with no real battle beef but battle love and the whole thing was nothing but fire before a viewing crowd of 500,000 fans who watched the east and west coast get busy while digging through their crates. Not a bad crowd at all for this epic event going down on a work night for old schoolers.

Verzuz also had a first last night as the Instagram Live brand continues to grow, last nights showdown was also streamed live on Apple Music and Beats 1 after which the classic battle will be available on demand.

Did you miss the battle of the big dawgs or maybe want to grove to it one more time? Take a look at the Snoop Dogg vs. DMX battle below on Verzuz TV. Or if you want to see an official score card of the classic flava battle click here