LOCAL NEWS: TownHall Cleveland Restaurant Owner Disregards Facial Covering Mandate During Interview

One of Cleveland’s most-talked about restaurants continues to be under scrutiny for not complying with any of the mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic that have been enforced by the city, the state of Ohio, and even Cuyahoga County.

TownHall Bar and Restaurant in the Ohio City neighborhood, which has become of the many establishments in both the city and county that have gotten complaints, had been visited on July 21 by the City of Cleveland’s Department of Public Health.

This comes after an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 at the bar and restaurant.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Records show Cuyahoga County has received a handful of complaints about TownHall, which allege staff members were not wearing masks on multiple occasions and social distancing is not being enforced at the restaurant.

After many calls were not returned, a crew from WEWS News 5 went to TownHall and met up on July 22 with owner Bobby George, who was not wearing a mask, while “the hostess, bartenders and wait staff” were with facial coverings.

George, who did not want the station record audio on him, had an answer for why he was not wearing a mask:

When asked why he was not wearing a mask inside the business, which is required in the City of Cleveland’s mask mandate, George claimed he had “just put it away” and was “about to leave.”

He also says that the establishment is “professionally disinfected multiple times a week” with an employees getting paid time off during quarantine.

He even claimed that an employee who comes back right after being tested positive for the coronavirus would be “fired.”

