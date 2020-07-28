CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Barack Is 1st Up On The Michelle Obama Podcast Starting July 29th

President Barack Obama discusses how he explains Selma and Ferguson to his daughters

Source: White House / Flickr

Our first lady Michelle Obama’s book ‘Becoming’ became a New York Times best seller, a Netflix trender and a Mothers Day viral video inspiration of Kirk Franklin making everyone’s mama wanting to be like Michelle Obama. Ma’am as she is affectionately known by in the White House even started a Youtube channel, reading books to children at a time when our children were starting to shelter in. So whats next?

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

Michelle Obama might be our next Oprah, the former first lady is dropping her very own podcast titled ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ on Spotify starting July 29thWho will she be interviewing first?

The man that accomplished something that none of thought we would ever see in our lifetime by being the first African American President of The United States, and oh by the way her husband, the man she watched and stood by as he came up through the political ranks, Barack Obama.

Our first couple are going to spill their own tea about what living in that big ole house on Pennsylvania Ave is really like, and what he is doing now.

Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot
15 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Barack Obama , Spotify , The Michelle Obama Podcast

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
President Barack Obama discusses how he explains Selma and Ferguson to his daughters
Barack Is 1st Up On The Michelle Obama…
 3 hours ago
07.28.20
Magnetic Eyelashes Have Officially Changed The Game
 8 hours ago
07.28.20
Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Her Silence On Instagram…
 24 hours ago
07.27.20
Selma, Alabama Celebrates The Life Of Rep. John Lewis
John Lewis Final Crossing of Edmund Pettus Bridge…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
Exclusives
Close