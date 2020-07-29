CLOSE
Who Will Win: 2 Chainz To Battle Rick Ross On #Verzuz August 6th [POLL]

On the latest installment of #VERZUZ on IG, Atlanta’s own 2 Chainz will battle Miami’s own Rick Ross on August 6th 8pm. The two rap heavyweights both have an insane amount of hits and the battle is set to be an epic one.

Fans have already taken to twitter to hype of the match, but many folks think Ross is going to take this one with ease.

What do you think? Who will win the #Verzuz battle between 2 Chainz & Rick Ross? Take the poll below and let us know what you think.

