The Show Must Be Paused: Tamar Braxton: ‘Get Ya Life !’

Sister of the living legend Toni Braxton and Queen of WETV reality television, Tamar Braxton, new project ‘Tamar Braxton: ‘Get Ya Life !’ was supposed to be debuting this weekend but it looks like in light of Tamar Braxton’s alleged suicide attempt as well as all the drama/rumors going around that her relationship as well as the way is portrayed by WETV drove her “over the edge” so it seems that a new premiere date has been set for September 10th.

The Grammy nominated Tamar Braxton is a successful R&B singer in her own right as well as being Emmy nominated, she is also the mastermind be hind the highly successful ‘Braxton Family Values’ , ‘Tamar and Vince’ and ‘To Catch A Beautician’.

We will be continuing to keep Tamar Braxton as well as her family uplifted in our prayers.

Check out the a first look into Tamar Braxton: ‘Get Ya Life !’ below