CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Show Must Be Paused: Tamar Braxton: ‘Get Ya Life !’

2017 BET Awards 'PRE' - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Sister of the living legend Toni Braxton and Queen of WETV reality television, Tamar Braxton, new project ‘Tamar Braxton: ‘Get Ya Life !’ was supposed to be debuting this weekend but it looks like in light of Tamar Braxton’s alleged suicide attempt as well as all the drama/rumors going around that her relationship as well as the way is portrayed by WETV drove her “over the edge” so it seems that a new premiere date has been set for September 10th.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

The Grammy nominated Tamar Braxton is a successful R&B singer in her own right as well as being Emmy nominated,  she is also the mastermind be hind the highly successful ‘Braxton Family Values’ , ‘Tamar and Vince’ and ‘To Catch A Beautician’.

We will be continuing to keep Tamar Braxton as well as her family uplifted in our prayers.

Check out the a first look into Tamar Braxton: ‘Get Ya Life !’ below

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy
13 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

reality TV , Tamar Braxton , Tamar Braxton: ‘Get Ya Life !’ , television show , WEtv

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Beyonce & Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion These…
 2 hours ago
07.29.20
2017 BET Awards 'PRE' - Arrivals
The Show Must Be Paused: Tamar Braxton: ‘Get…
 4 hours ago
07.29.20
Donald Trump Hosts Nevada Caucus Night Watch Party In Las Vegas
Twitter Rebuked Trump and Junior !?
 5 hours ago
07.29.20
President Barack Obama discusses how he explains Selma and Ferguson to his daughters
Barack Is 1st Up On The Michelle Obama…
 23 hours ago
07.28.20
Exclusives
Close