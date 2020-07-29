CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: ‘Operation Legend’ Is About To Start In Cleveland

City on the shore

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The controversial and much talked about ‘Operation Legend’ is starting in the City of Cleveland.  The process had to be properly explained to the press earlier on July 29.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Justin Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, said Operation Legend is a violent crime reduction effort that works with existing federal, state and local partnerships.

“There are additional resources that are being provided to federal, state and local law enforcement to assist in traditional crime fighting that will be directed at gang violence, narcotics-related shootings and illegal firearms,” Herdman said during a press conference at the Cleveland FBI on Wednesday morning. “That’s what it is. That’s what Operation Legend is.”

What Clevelanders will NOT see are federal troops, despite earlier reports.

Herdman said there will be a “modest” amount of federal investigators, with the number being around 25.

Cleveland is one of the many cities that was chosen for ‘Legend,’ which was named after LeGend Taliferro, the four-year-old who was shot and killed in Kansas City on June 29.

