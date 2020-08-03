Kem And Toni Braxton Drop a New Duet ‘Live Out Your Love’ [Listen Here]

Living legends in music, Kem and Toni Braxton, joined in musical matrimony to stroll out a hit over the weekend, ‘Live Out Your Love’.

Kem’s ‘Lie To Me’ has been trending high, sailing on the airwaves, so it is no brainer for the Grammy award nominated singer, Kem, to join forces with the Grammy Award winning singer, Toni Braxton, to release ‘Live Out Your Love’, the now 2nd released single from Kem’s forth coming album ‘Love Always Wins’ set to release at the end of August, that is the honey that will surely catch all the music fan fly’s.

Listen I wouldn’t lie to you.

The Kem and Toni Braxton collaboration came to fruition when Toni Braxton while performing in Kem’s hometown Detroit asked the crooner to join her on stage to lyrically vibe with her. Kem was so amazed by their Kemistry that he wanted the living legend Toni Braxton to record with him. But then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, which put a hold on the project, well at least so they thought it would. However for Toni Braxton the show show/recording must go on, so she recorded her piece and sent it to Kem, he was blown away by her vocals a mixicology took place and now a love cocktail has been served, ‘Live Out Your Love’. Take a listen to ‘Live Out Your Love’ below.