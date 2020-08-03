LOCAL NEWS: North Royalton Students and Parents Rally to Have School Reopen

A large gathering of North Royalton school students and their parents took time out of their respective days to hold signs and yell chants in protest of the city’s educational district to have after-school activities discontinue for the time being.

It took place around 8 a.m. on Aug. 3 where they were protesting all the changes and adjustments being made during the coronavirus pandemic. Among them is not having students gathering together in large, indoor classroom settings.

Their mission was to ask the district to allow classes to resume with in-person learning and for fall sports to move forward. Many students and parents were seen holding a variety of signs throughout the rally.

Several of the signs included phrases such as “Save Our Friday Night Lights,” “Noro strong,” and variations of “We want a season!!”

Some of the chants made at the protest were “We want sports!” and “What do we want? School! When do we want it? Now!”

The rally comes following the decision by North Royalton City Schools to have student activities and athletics halted before “a finalized reopening plan was determined.” It was also a choice that was made after recommendations from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to have distant learning start sooner, with extraclassroom activities being place on hold.

