Starz ‘Power’ Joseph Sikora & T.I. Star in COVID-19 Horror Movie ‘The Fear’

The one good thing the coronavirus has done is made people dig deep into their creative juices and that’s exactly what director Deon Taylor has done as it is being reported that the mastermind behind hit movies ‘Black and Blue’, ‘Traffik’, ‘Meet The Blacks’, ‘The Intruder’, just to name a few, has just completed a COVID-19 horror movie ‘The Fear’.

The Fear’ starring Starz ‘Power’ Tommy AKA Joseph Sikora, rapper T.I., and Terrence J was written and filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, is about a group of people who are locked in at the Strawberry Lodge a ski resort by South Lake Tahoe during the pandemic.  The group has to cope with each other, while maintaining social distancing, holding on to their sanity while trying to survive, giving the saying kill or be killed a different kind of twist.

The Fear‘ is slotted to open in theaters prayerfully when the real pandemic is over in 2021.

Take a look behind at the video below to check out the behind the scenes of the ‘The Fear’.

