Local News: Trick Or Treat Cedar Point Has Cancelled HalloWeekends ??

A North East Ohio Halloween Tradition is for thousands of families from the area as well as for out-of-towners to trek it to Cedar Point of Sandusky, for HalloWeekends an amusement park tradition event that is very much like Disney’s major annual attraction event ‘Spooktacular‘ but it looks like the scare of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing all these events to hide, however Cedar Point has added a Trick or Treat twist to save North East Ohioans a little Halloween fun.

With HalloWeekends canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cedar Point has announced a new seasonal event taking its place this year known as the “Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.” Read More

