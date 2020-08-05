Kanye West Files Paperwork to Appear in Ohio’s Presidential Ballot

He just does not know when to quit!

Kanye West continues to make a go at running for President this year by registering to appear on the 2020 Presidential Ballot in Ohio.

The amazing part about it, is that he is doing all of this on the last day of registration to get on that particular ballot, which was Aug. 5.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

A representative for West’s presidential campaign confirmed that enough signatures were signed to a petition to add himself and Vice Presidential candidate Michelle Tidball to the Nov. 3 ballot in the state. The deadline to file was 90 days before the election, which is Wednesday, Aug. 5.

This confirms Tidball as West’s pick for Vice President.

Among those whose signatures are on West’s paperwork include four who share a similar Lakewood address, and seven who who happen to be on the same Cleveland street as one another.

If the paperwork goes through, West could end up on the same ballot as current Republican President Donald Trump, who is up for re-election, and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden for the Nov. 3 election.

