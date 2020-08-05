CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Kanye West Files Paperwork to Appear in Ohio’s Presidential Ballot

Kanye West MAGA hat

Source: Kanye West / Instagram

He just does not know when to quit!

Kanye West continues to make a go at running for President this year by registering to appear on the 2020 Presidential Ballot in Ohio.

The amazing part about it, is that he is doing all of this on the last day of registration to get on that particular ballot, which was Aug. 5.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

A representative for West’s presidential campaign confirmed that enough signatures were signed to a petition to add himself and Vice Presidential candidate Michelle Tidball to the Nov. 3 ballot in the state. The deadline to file was 90 days before the election, which is Wednesday, Aug. 5.

This confirms Tidball as West’s pick for Vice President.

Among those whose signatures are on West’s paperwork include four who share a similar Lakewood address, and seven who who happen to be on the same Cleveland street as one another.

If the paperwork goes through, West could end up on the same ballot as current Republican President Donald Trump, who is up for re-election, and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden for the Nov. 3 election.

To read the paperwork, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Second Picture Courtesy of Kanye West/Instagram

Who’s Responsible For Kanye West? Twitter Debates Kim Kardashian, Mental Health And Misogyny
10 photos

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West Files Paperwork to Appear in Ohio’s…
 54 mins ago
08.05.20
Live From Tribeca Drive-in: Stand Up, Presented By Tribeca Enterprises And Comedy Dynamics, In Partnership With AT&T, IMAX And Walmart
Walmart Announces Free Parking Lot Drive-In’s: Here’s When…
 5 hours ago
08.05.20
Jackie Aina’s FORVR MOOD Candle Collection Is A…
 6 hours ago
08.05.20
Rihanna Graces The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar
 6 hours ago
08.05.20
Exclusives
Close