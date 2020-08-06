Trump Has Got Michelle Obama Dealing With Light Weight Low-Grade Depression !?

Donald Trump form of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lot of people depressed. Don’t wear a mask, wear a mask, drink bleach, snort Lysol, don’t snort it, pandemic is is spreading but send your kids to school, oh by the way make America great again, because black live matter but not at the tune of defunding the police, freedom of speech is cool to fly a rebel flag but not to protest or else they’ll send the military after you. Scary huh. But what’s sad to hear that not only are we the people scared, depressed and concerned but a person that actually walked next to a man in that same position for eight years is concerned to the point of low-grade depression.

Michelle Obama in a recent podcast spoke about having low-grade depression and the light weight oppressor of it is Trump. {listen to the clip here}

God Bless us all and please uplift our as we are all in this together.