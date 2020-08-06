CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trump Has Got Michelle Obama Dealing With Light Weight Low-Grade Depression !?

2016 Democratic National Convention - Day 1

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Donald Trump form of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lot of people depressed.  Don’t wear a mask, wear a mask, drink bleach, snort Lysol, don’t snort it, pandemic is is spreading but send your kids to school, oh by the way make America great again, because black live matter but not at the tune of defunding the police, freedom of speech is cool to fly a rebel flag but not to protest or else they’ll send the military after you.  Scary huh. But what’s sad to hear that not only are we the people scared, depressed and concerned but a person that actually walked next to a man in that same position for eight years is concerned to the point of low-grade depression.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

Michelle Obama in a recent podcast spoke about having low-grade depression and the light weight oppressor of it is Trump. {listen to the clip here}

God Bless us all and please uplift our as we are all in this together.

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama’s Intimate Memoir, ‘Becoming’
5 photos
Barack And Michelle Obama Won An Oscar For Ohio Based Documentary!
3 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Low Grade Depression , Michelle Obama , podcast , trump

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
US-racism-police-JUSTICE
Garrett Rolfe Kills Rayshard Brooks, Vacations With Ankle…
 52 mins ago
08.06.20
2016 Democratic National Convention - Day 1
Trump Has Got Michelle Obama Dealing With Light…
 1 hour ago
08.06.20
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West Files Paperwork to Appear in Ohio’s…
 18 hours ago
08.05.20
Live From Tribeca Drive-in: Stand Up, Presented By Tribeca Enterprises And Comedy Dynamics, In Partnership With AT&T, IMAX And Walmart
Walmart Announces Free Parking Lot Drive-In’s: Here’s When…
 22 hours ago
08.05.20
Exclusives
Close