Garrett Rolfe Kills Rayshard Brooks, Vacations With Ankle Monitor Now Suing !?

How disrespectful is this one. It is being reported that the ex-Atlanta police officer, Garret Rolfe, who shot and killed an unarmed Rayshard Brooks, in Brooks back while he was running away from officers, became an ex after he was fired for shooting Brooks, later charged with murder and is out on bond with an ankle monitor with a curfew of 6 pm to 6 am has took his little ankle monitor on vacation to Florida to lay on the beach in the middle of a pandemic.

Who does that?! Someone that clearly has no respect for the law for real, and this action should be a clear indication that Garret Rolfe feels he is above the law.

Oh and on top of all that Garret Rolfe is suing to get his job back, claiming he was unfairly ousted from the force “without an investigation, without proper notice, without a disciplinary hearing, and in direct violation of the municipal code of the City of Atlanta.”

The Fulton County DA is seeking to revoke the bond for the now ex-APD officer Garret Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks.

Take a look at the press conference below.