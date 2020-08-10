CLOSE
Man Get’s Stuck In Parachute At Reserve Square [VIDEO]

Cleveland script sign and city skyline at sunset - Flats West Bank

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to be creative in how they entertain themselves in order to maintain social distancing while wearing a mask.  However over the weekend a Cleveland Ohio man found a way to maintain social distancing from people as well as entertaining himself without wearing a traditional mask, because he was wearing a helmet.  The only problem was the where exactly he decided to entertain himself probably wasn’t conducive for what he was doing but the where is what probably saved his life.

Some guys decided to go parachuting in Cleveland at night this past weekend.  Everyone ended up at a near by park except for one person, who ended up crashing downtown with The Reserve Square Apartments saving his life…literally…the fire department had to come detach the man from his chute that was hanging by strings to The Reserve Square Apartments.  The man was able to walk away with his life but not quite walk away because he had broken his leg in the accident.

It is unclear whether charges were filed against him or where he and his friends came from.

Take a look at the video below

