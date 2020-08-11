Rocket Mortgage Field House Will Be A Polling Location In November

The pandemic has caused a lot of shifts in sports. Today it was announced that some public schools fall sports are being put on a shelf following the lead of the BIG10 who cancelled their 2020 football season, the NBA 20-21 season will start December 1st, so while the fans patiently for the pandemic to shift away, the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers is going to take the opportunity to make a shift while waiting for the basketball season to start, the Rocket Mortgage Field House will become the home of the 2020 elections in November.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers will serve a different purpose, with the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the Board of Elections in partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers announcing that Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will serve as a polling location for the 2020 General Election.