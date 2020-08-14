Former Mayor Kucinich calls for Cleveland Public Power to Cut Rates

Yesterday Cleveland Channel 3 News broke the story that a reporter had obtained an unredacted copy of a May 2019 city briefing document that called Cleveland Public Power current situation not sustainable citing uncompetitive rates, a weak financial condition, declining reliability, and a dysfunctional management structure.

Now United State Representative, Cleveland native and former Cleveland Mayor, Dennis Kucinich is say, yo you got to cut it ♫, right now.

Dennis Kucinich, whose crowning achievement as mayor was saving the utility now known as Cleveland Public Power, is calling for customers to receive an “immediate” rate cut amid reports of continued dysfunction at the company. Read More