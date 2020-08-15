CLOSE
NBC’s Peacock Has Picked Up a New TV Version of ‘Clueless’

’90s fans, rejoice!  ‘Clueless’ is making a comeback.

The popular and legendary 1995 movie is getting a small-screen makeover as NBC’s streaming service Peacock will work on a new version with a twist.

With two ‘Will and Grace’ writers, Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, involved, along with CBS Studios, the show will focus on the character of Dionne, who Stacey Dash played in both the movie and original 1996-99 television adaptation on ABC (1996-97) and UPN (1997-99).

The new ‘Clueless’ will also be set in modern times.

From Complex:

As characterized by Deadline, it’s “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2, Dionne, steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?”

Peacock seems to be the most logical fit for the new project, as NBC’s new platform is set to feature new versions of popular 1980’s and 1990’s sitcoms ‘Punky Brewster’ and ‘Saved by the Bell.’

 

