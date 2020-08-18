CLOSE
You Knew This Was Coming, Trump Claps Back at Michelle Obama [VIDEO]

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-VOTE-DEMOCRATS

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Last night at The Democratic Convention Michelle Obama passionately gave a historic speech that lasted over 18 minutes siting what is wrong in our country today and who is responsible, Donald Trump, and his non-experience in anything other then running himself, well we can’t forget that he knows how to tweet.

In the former first lady Michelle Obama speech she had this to say:

As I’ve said before, being president doesn’t change who you are; it reveals who you are. Well, a presidential election can reveal who we are, too. And four years ago, too many people chose to believe that their votes didn’t matter. Maybe they were fed up. Maybe they thought the outcome wouldn’t be close. Maybe the barriers felt too steep. Whatever the reason, in the end, those choices sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly 3,000,000 votes.

Now today, when asked about what he thought about Michelle Obama’s speech, Donald Trump, had this to say about what he called her “extremely divisive” speech.

“Well she’s in over her head, and frankly, she should’ve made the speech live, which she didn’t do,”

Yep, I guess he told her.

Get to the polls by hook or crook November 3rd all of lives depend on it.

Check out Donald Trump talking about what he thought of Michelle Obama’s speech below.

