LBJ Say’s He Is Riding With Kamala Harris All Day

Four years ago LeBron James showed his support for Hillary Clinton as she ran to become the first female president. Hillary was ultimately defeated by Trump. But that was 2016, the game has changed, the stakes are higher and LeBron James is bigger, stronger and he does not take losing as an option. So with that being said NBA star LeBron James is publicly saying that he is riding with Kamala Harris all day, all the way to the White House.

Trump has came for LBJ on many occasions now he is coming for him

“We are at a time where we need change,”

On Wednesday night LeBron James sat down on VICE TV’s “Cari & Jemele: Stick To Sports.”says he will officially join Team Biden, and will actively campaign for the V.P. and Kamala Harris to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential election. Why is King James joining team Bidden? According to LBJ “I think what’s known don’t need to be said,”

