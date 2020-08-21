New Music Alert: Pharrell and Jay-Z Collaboration “Entrepreneur” [VIDEO]

Excuse me what’s your name ♫ For the first time in a long time two musical geniuses, Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z , collaborated and dropped a powerful new music video/track titled “Entrepreneur”.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Can Jay-Z and Pharrell ever swing for the fences and miss? The answer is no, not only is the music fire on “Entrepreneur” but the video featuring black entrepreneurs Robert Hartwell, Six Sev, TyAnthony Davis [Founder of Vox Collegiate Junior High], Vincent Williams [Founder of Honey’s Kettle], Iddris Sandu, Beatrice Dixon [Founder of Honey’s Pot], Arthell & Darnell Isom[Founders of D’ART Shtajio], Neighbors SkateShop, Alrick Augustine, Denise Woodard [Founder of Partake Cookies],Chace Infinite [Founder of Harun Coffee Shop], Chef Alisa [Founder of My Two Cents], Debbie Allen [Founder of Tribe Midwifery], Angela Richardson [Founder of PUR Home], Miss Bennett Fitness, Black and Mobile, Trill Paws Dog Accessories, Third Vault Yarns, and “The First Black Valedictorian of Princeton” Nicholas Johnson, orchestrated by Rapper Tyler and actress/filmmaker Issa Rae, fans the flames.

According to Pharrell

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” “Especially as someone of color,….”

“Entrepreneur” as pays homage to the late great rapper/entrepreneur, Nipsey Hussle.

Take a look/listen to “Entrepreneur” by two of the greatest musical entrepreneurs of our time Jay-Z and Pharrell below.