Don’t Expect Kanye West to Appear in Ohio’s Presidential Ballot This November

Kanye West will not have any headlining role in the 2020 Presidential Election this fall in Ohio.

The hip-hop megastar won’t have his name on the ballot, thanks to “irregularities” in his petition to have to qualify in the Buckeye state.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, West and his running mate, Michelle Tidball, “failed to meet the requirements necessary to appear on the presidential ballot in Ohio for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Specifically, information and the signature on West’s nominating petition and statement of candidacy didn’t match up to the documents used to circulate part-petitions, LaRose said.

Yeezy was supposed to have had a “valid and sufficient joint nominating petition and statement of candidacy that complies with the law and at least 5,000 valid signatures from Ohio voters and a slate of 18 presidential electors,” as Secretary LaRose puts it.

It appears that West and Tidball did not come close to that “certification.”

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Marc Piasecki and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon