CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trump’s Big Sis Caught On Tape Saying He “Has No Principles” [AUDIO]

Donald Trump's proposed golf course

Source: Andrew Milligan – PA Images / Getty

Everybody has a Madea in their family, that one that keeps it real and raw no matter what.  And although Donald Trump believes that he is what makes America Great Again, his older sister Maryanne Trump Barry, say’s, Heller, “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,”

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

So, what had happened was, Donald’s niece, Mary, wrote a book, ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man‘, talking about how her uncle Donald was unfit to be president and that he had one of his homies take his college SAT’s plus more.  In order to write a book, about her uncle, Mary Trump had to get some affirmation about what she was writing so she reached out to aunt Maryanne, but she didn’t tell aunt Maryanne that she was recording her, and that’s when all the tea spilled.  Even though we have never heard the retired Appellate Federal Judge dis her brother President Trump before, it seems that she had been taking the if you don’t have anything nice to say approach as it pertained to her brother in public.

“I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”

I guess they all won’t be line dancing to “We Are Family” anytime soon #IJS

Take a listen to the leaked by The Washington Post, audio of Maryanne Trump Barry telling how she really feels about #45 below.

Tea Still Steaming: Cheating Pastor John Gray Allegedly At It Again, Risked It All For Cookout Food
20 photos
Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List Of Sunken Black Folks Who Republicans May Invite
12 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

audio , donald trump , Leaked Tape , Mary Trump , Maryanne Trump Barry

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Baltimore Ravens Serve Earl Thomas His Walking Papers…
 2 hours ago
08.24.20
Donald Trump's proposed golf course
Trump’s Big Sis Caught On Tape Saying He…
 2 hours ago
08.24.20
HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K21’ Demo Is Live, Here…
 4 hours ago
08.24.20
'Christmas In The City' Concert
Singer Jaheim Shows Support For President Trump [VIDEO]
 5 hours ago
08.24.20
Exclusives
Close