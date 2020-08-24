Trump’s Big Sis Caught On Tape Saying He “Has No Principles” [AUDIO]

Everybody has a Madea in their family, that one that keeps it real and raw no matter what. And although Donald Trump believes that he is what makes America Great Again, his older sister Maryanne Trump Barry, say’s, Heller, “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,”

So, what had happened was, Donald’s niece, Mary, wrote a book, ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man‘, talking about how her uncle Donald was unfit to be president and that he had one of his homies take his college SAT’s plus more. In order to write a book, about her uncle, Mary Trump had to get some affirmation about what she was writing so she reached out to aunt Maryanne, but she didn’t tell aunt Maryanne that she was recording her, and that’s when all the tea spilled. Even though we have never heard the retired Appellate Federal Judge dis her brother President Trump before, it seems that she had been taking the if you don’t have anything nice to say approach as it pertained to her brother in public.

“I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”

I guess they all won’t be line dancing to “We Are Family” anytime soon #IJS

Take a listen to the leaked by The Washington Post, audio of Maryanne Trump Barry telling how she really feels about #45 below.