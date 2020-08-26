Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Charged for Allegedly Stabbing Neighbor

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbars son, 28 year old Adam Abdul-Jabbar, has been formally charged with stabbing his 60 year old neighbor.

According to reports back in June an argument broke out when the 60 year old who had known Adam Abdul-Jabber since he was a child, complained to Abdul-Jabber about help with his elderly grandmothers trash cans. Allegedly Adam Abdul-Jabber went smooth off stabbing the neighbor stabbing the neighbor several times including in the back of his skull almost killing him.

Adam Abdul-Jabber has been charged with several felonies that can lead to the possibility of serving over 9 years in jail if convicted plus the 60 year has also filed a Civil Suit.