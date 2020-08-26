Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Charged for Allegedly Stabbing Neighbor

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbars son, 28 year old Adam Abdul-Jabbar, has been formally charged with stabbing his 60 year old neighbor.
According to reports back in June an argument broke out when the 60 year old who had known Adam Abdul-Jabber since he was a child, complained to Abdul-Jabber about help with his elderly grandmothers trash cans. Allegedly Adam Abdul-Jabber went smooth off stabbing the neighbor stabbing the neighbor several times including in the back of his skull almost killing him.
Adam Abdul-Jabber has been charged with several felonies that can lead to the possibility of serving over 9 years in jail if convicted plus the 60 year has also filed a Civil Suit.
#KareemAbdulJabbar’s son #AdamAbdulJabbar was charged with multiple felonies over a violent incident involving him and a neighbor in San Clemente. The 28-year-old was reportedly charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger, and three enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury. As previously reported, Adam Abudl-Jabar was accused of stabbing his neighbor, a man named Ray Winsor, multiple times. Officers responded to the call regarding the stabbing incident around 10 pm on June 9th and the victim took himself to the hospital with multiple “non-threatening” injuries, according to reports. A new, separate report claims that the injuries were much more serious. According to the DA’s office, the neighbor suffered a fractured skull and nearly died from blood loss. New details about the incident share light on what allegedly happened during the altercation. According to reports, the neighbor Ray Winsor confronted Adam Abudl-Jabar, questioning him about not taking in the trash cans for his elderly roommate. The confrontation … Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com