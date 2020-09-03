CLOSE
New Eviction Moratorium Issued However Don’t Get It Twisted

As unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic has still be an issue for many in Northeast Ohio leaving many struggling to survive financially and paying the rent to keep a roof over their heads as well as a safe haven to maintain social distancing, families are literally one pay check away from being homeless.

In  order to help stop the eviction notices from rolling out, the CDC has issued a temporary eviction moratorium through the end of the year stating that families being evicted during a pandemic could be a threat to peoples health, however don’t get it twisted it does not mean you don’t have to pay your rent.

According to Melanie Shakarian, director of development and communications at The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland:

“This will help families who have been affected by the pandemic,”…“However, it does not take away the obligation to pay rent,” “You still need to pay your rent.”  Read More

 

