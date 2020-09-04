CLOSE
TUNE IN: Fathers’ Engagement in Their Children’s Education, a Virtual Event

During the month of September, the Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative along with other organizations will be emphasizing the importance of fathers being involved in the academic lives of their children. This is especially true during these times of new virtual learning platforms, hybrid systems of educating children and the essential practices needed to keep our kids safe. It’s critical that two parent households, custodial parent households and non-custodial parent households are all included and working together to make sure that our children are learning at their optimal level and that achievement gaps in education do not get any larger.

Join 93.1 WZAK and the Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative for “Fathers’ Engagement in Their Children’s Education” a Virtual Event on Wednesday, September 16th at 6pm. Watch local fathers and community leaders discuss the importance of fathers being involved in their children’s education.

Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative Virtual Event

Tune in LIVE on 93.1 WZAK Facebook page or wzakcleveland.com!

 

