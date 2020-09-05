CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tyler Perry The Billionaire New Mansion Has A Runway [VIDEO]

Tyler Perry

Source: GlobaLgrind / GlobalGrind

It was announced yesterday that Tyler Perry was officially a billionaire according Forbes. Tyler Perry the man that was once homeless then started doing stage plays that came heavily scrutinized because of his Madea character but he kept moving full steam ahead giving black actors a job in black Hollywood, Atlanta, that wasn’t getting to see the light of day in the hills of California. Tyler Perry earlier this year built a historic movie studio on the land that once housed slaves to give Hollywood a run for their money, studios that are actively producing movies and television shows with one hell of plan with the leadership of Tyler Perry during a pandemic that is keeping people of color safe and working.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

With that all being said it is being reported today that Tyler Perry that feeds the people without making it a publicity stunt when it is put on his heart to do so, has done a little somethin somethin for himself. Tyler Perry is building the mother of all mansions on 1,200 acres near Atlanta that looks to even include a runway for an airplane.

How about that for the have’s and the have nots.

Take a look at the arial shots in the video below

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
59 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Atlanta Massion , billionaire , Tyler Perry

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Speaks In Wilmington, Delaware
Joe Biden Meets With Jacob Blake’s Family
 39 mins ago
09.04.20
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry The Billionaire New Mansion Has A…
 48 mins ago
09.04.20
Kanye West MAGA hat
Kanye West Addresses Being A Paid Slave and…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" - Season 28 - Finale
New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Includes Carole…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Exclusives
Close