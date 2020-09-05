Cleveland Police Officer Commits Suicide After Fellow Officer Is Killed

These are truly sad times we are living in with social unrest leading to protests everywhere and due to ones that don’t truly honor the words protect and serve to all, and today we have the sad tragic news that a Cleveland police officer that really wanted to make the city a better/safe place by signing up to work in violent crimes was ambushed, shot and killed then shortly after his fellow officer took his own life. a Cleveland police officer that really wanted to make the city a better/safe place was ambushed and killed then shortly after his fellow officer took his own life.

Officer Nicholas Sabo, 38, wrote several posts on Facebook late Thursday and early Friday, referencing the shooting death Det. James Skernivitz before he died in his North Ridgeville home. Read More

“I don’t think anybody out there can really understand what the division is going through with the loss of an officer in the line of duty, especially to violence, is a terrible tragedy,” -Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams

