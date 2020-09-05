CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Cleveland Police Officer Commits Suicide After Fellow Officer Is Killed

Close-up of a Cleveland police vehicle with flashing lights

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

These are truly sad times we are living in with social unrest leading to protests everywhere and due to ones that don’t truly honor the words protect and serve to all, and today we have the sad tragic news that a Cleveland police officer that really wanted to make the city a better/safe place by signing up to work in violent crimes was ambushed, shot and killed then shortly after his fellow officer took his own life. a Cleveland police officer that really wanted to make the city a better/safe place was ambushed and killed then shortly after his fellow officer took his own life.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Officer Nicholas Sabo, 38, wrote several posts on Facebook late Thursday and early Friday, referencing the shooting death Det. James Skernivitz before he died in his North Ridgeville home.  Read More

“I don’t think anybody out there can really understand what the division is going through with the loss of an officer in the line of duty, especially to violence, is a terrible tragedy,”  -Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

 

Cleveland , Cleveland Police Officer , Cleveland Police Officer Killed , suicide

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Speaks In Wilmington, Delaware
Joe Biden Meets With Jacob Blake’s Family
 35 mins ago
09.04.20
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry The Billionaire New Mansion Has A…
 43 mins ago
09.04.20
Kanye West MAGA hat
Kanye West Addresses Being A Paid Slave and…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" - Season 28 - Finale
New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Includes Carole…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Exclusives
Close