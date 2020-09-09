CLOSE
Candace Owens Called Cardi B Illiterate, Cari B Responded !!

Joe Biden sat down to talk with rapper Cardi B to talk with her about things that she would like to see happen in politics.  A valid conversation when Cardi B probably pays millions in taxes right?  Well Candace Owens threw major shade at Cardi calling her illiterate, saying that the former Vice President Biden having a conversation with her was demeaning and pandering.  Candace Owens also said that the only reason Biden took the time to talk to Cardi B was because they believe black people are stupid and it’s the biggest insult.

The New York native, Cardi B, that has publicly acknowledged that English is a second language for her, tweeted that she really doesn’t have time for Candace Owens as a matter of fact she feels sorry for her.  According to Cardi B Candace Owens supports a man that gets a chuckle out of black men getting killed by police and suggests that people drink bleach, hell he wouldn’t even let Candace Owens open her mouth during the RNC.  #Facts. Okurrrr Hunty have several seats. (scroll down to see video below)

Cardi B’s Live response to Candace Owens below.  [Warning This Video Contains Graphic Language]

