The Bijou Star Files: Gladys Knight And Patti LaBelle Next Up On Verzuz

This weekend we all gotta help our Madea’s out because they are not going to want to miss this Verzuz !!

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle Set for Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Get ready! 'Verzuz' is taking it back old school.

TRAVIS SCOTT McBUMRUSH …Mayhem At Mickey D’s

Travis Scott made a McDonald's look like one of his concerts … he got mobbed by a huge throng of fans waiting in line to get his new fast food combo meal.

JELLY BELLY FOUNDER STARTS WONKA-LIKE TREASURE HUNT …Win a Candy Factory!!!

The guy who helped invent Jelly Belly jelly beans is going full Gene Wilder in these dark times — promising to give one lucky person their own candy factory if they play their game.

AMERICAN AIRLINES BANS WOMAN AFTER ‘MASK NAZI’ NOTE… NO FLIGHTS FOR YOU!!!

A woman had the audacity to call an American Airlines flight attendant a "mask nazi" — and several other choice phrases — after she was asked to properly wear her face mask, and now she's been banned for life.

TAMAR BRAXTON BF FILES FOR RESTRAINING ORDER Indicates Domestic Violence Tamar Braxton Reportedly Said Boyfriend David Adefeso Threatened To Kill Her In A 'Murder-Suicide'…

COLIN KAEPERNICK ADDED TO MADDEN ’21 VIDEO GAME… Rated Higher Than Cam Newton

Colin Kaepernick is back in the NFL — in the Madden '21 video game … where he's now a playable QB with a higher rating than Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield.

RALPH HUDSON MOTORCYCLE RACER DEAD AT 69… After 252-MPH Crash

Tragic news in the motorcycle racing world … veteran rider Ralph Hudson died Sunday from injuries he suffered after crashing his bike at 252 MPH.

Two College Friends Purchase A Total Of 26 Apartment Units In Order To Improve Hometown

Two University of South Carolina graduates most recently purchased 4 duplexes and 1 single-family home on 1.2 acres in downtown Columbia, SC, which makes the two Kappa men owners of 26 units. The two Information Technology professionals also have property in Virginia.

Odell Beckham Jr. Seemingly Responds After The Mother Of Chief Keef’s Child Alleges He Asked Her To Use The Bathroom For Him On Camera

Odell Beckham Jr. was a top trending topic on the innanet today after Chief Keef's baby momma said some realllllll spicy things about his sex life on the No Jumper podcast!

Wendy Williams Gives An Official Sneak Peek Of Her New Boo—“He’s Hot!”

Wendy Williams is out here living her best life these days—and her new man likely has a lot to do with it. While she has teased glimpses of him before on social media, Wendy recently came closer than ever before at completely showing off her new boo.

Ozzy Osbourne on Trying to Kill Sharon: ‘Not Exactly One of My Greatest F–king Achievements’

"It frightened the f–k out of me," says Sharon, as they both reflect on the horrifying moment.

Former Household Staff Member Alleges Ellen DeGeneres ‘Tormented Household Workers’

One of Ellen DeGeneres' former household employees alleges that the TV host ran a super tight ship, enjoyed tormenting her employees over the tiniest of mistakes, and took great pleasure in firing people.

AstraZeneca puts late stage COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold after ‘potentially unexplained illness’

The company is investigating if a report of a patient with a serious side effect is linked to the shot.

Los Angeles bans trick-or-treating for Halloween 2020

Citing the coronavirus, the LA County Department of Public Health also banned Halloween parties, carnivals and haunted houses.

TORY LANEZ TEXT TO MEGAN AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING …’I Just Got Too Drunk’

Tory Lanez allegedly opened fire on Megan Thee Stallion because he was wasted — that's what he claimed in a text sent to her shortly after the bloody incident … as she was still in a hospital bed.

BEYONCE & JAY-Z The Carters Take Croatia …ON MASSIVE SUPERYACHT!!!

Beyonce and Jay-Z are sailing the high seas of Europe right now — aboard one of those baller mega yachts, and this one might be more gorgeous on the inside than out.

DRE’S DIVORCE Nicole Makes Demand …SIT YOUR SPOILED ASS FOR A GRILLING!!!

Dr. Dre's estranged wife is pulling no punches when it comes to their divorce case … essentially calling him a spoiled brat who needs to stop acting like he's above the law.

Cyn Santana Speaks Out Following The Leaked Audio Of Her & Joe Budden

On Tuesday, there was some leaked audio of Cyn Santana and Joe Budden that started to make its rounds. As we previously reported, in the audio Cyn alleged that Joe had previously "chased" and "dragged" her.

‘Black-ish’ Spinoff ‘Old-ish’ Starring Jenifer Lewis & Laurence Fishburne In The Works At ABC

It looks like there is yet another spinoff coming from the ABC hit scripted series "Black-ish," and this time around the show will be centered around Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne's characters Earl and Ruby Johnson.

Erykah Badu Reveals That She Helped Teyana Taylor Deliver Her New Baby Girl

Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert recently welcomed their second child, Erykah Badu posted on social media to show just how involved she was in the process.

Mathew Knowles Asks Fans To Decide Who Gives The Better Concert Between Beyoncé & Destiny’s Child—“Which Concert Would You Attend?”

Mathew Knowles recently posed a question to fans regarding their dream concert between his daughter Beyoncé and the group he founded, Destiny's Child.

1,000 Voters Double Voted In The Georgia Primary & Could Potentially Face Felony Charges—This Follows Trump’s Urging Of His Supporters To Vote Twice

According to recent reports, 1,000 voters were discovered to have double voted in the Georgia primary—and decision that could potentially see them facing felony charges.

‘The Chi’ Renewed For Season 4 On Showtime

It looks like the Showtime scripted series "The Chi," will be around for yet another season as the network has ordered season four of the series, which was created by Lena Waithe.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Is Coming To An End After 20 Seasons

Kardashian fans are shooketh after Kim Kardashian announced Tuesday that the show that made them stars is coming to an end. After 20 seasons, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is coming to an end. Kim says the last season will air in 2021.

Naomi Campbell’s Billionaire Ex Takes Her To Court Over Money And Property

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is headed to court with billionaire ex-boyfriend Vlad Doronin who filed a lawsuit claiming she owes him a ton of money.

