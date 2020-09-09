Over 1 Million Absentee Ballot Applications Have Been Sent In Already

The year 2020 will go down in the history books for a lot of reasons, including this coming Presidential Election, as it appears people are not only wanting to make sure their vote counts, but they are starting early, they are not waiting for November 3rd.

With Election Day 55 days away, the number of ballot requests have already surpassed the number of applications received at the same time in 2016. Ohio didn’t break the 1 million threshold until 28 days before Election Day in 2016. Read More

On that note.

93.1 WZAK Votes… Join us on our Facebook page Wednesday, September 30th at 7pm for One Vote Ohio… a real discussion on voting

YOU HAVE THE POWER TO CHANGE THE COURSE OF HISTORY AND DECIDE THE DIRECTION OF OUR COMMUNITIES AND OUR NATION… DON'T SIT BACK AND WAIT FOR CHANGE… REGISTER TO VOTE AND LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD…

