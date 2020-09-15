CLOSE
One Vote Ohio – A Real Discussion on Voting

2020 is a year of change… and you are the change that’s needed! Join us on our Facebook pages for One Vote Ohio – a real discussion on voting Wednesday, September 30th at 7pm. Join 93.1 WZAK’s very own Sam Sylk, Tropikana of Cincinnati’s 101 The Wiz and Yaves Ellis of Columbus’ Joy 107.1 along with surprise celebrity guests! Remember – one vote is better than no vote! We’ll be live on Facebook and YouTube to discuss Trump, Biden and everything Cleveland you need to know for November 3rd! Your vote counts! One Vote Ohio is powered by AARP Ohio and Radio One Ohio.

Source: Radio One Cleveland / Radio One Cleveland

Exclusives
