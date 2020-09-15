Breonna Taylor’s Family Settles Wrongful Death Suit, Still No Charges Filed

Some progress has been made in justice for the death of the 26 year old EMT, Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police during a no-knock warrant in Louisville, KY, back in March of 2020. First Breonna’s Law that makes no-knocks, without identifying yourself while in plain cloths illegal, now it is being reported that the family of Breonna Taylor has reached a settlement in a wrongful death suit that was made and it is said the amount of the settlement is in the millions, however no charges or arrests have still not been made.

According to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron the investigation is still ongoing however he is not working on a deadline.

“endeavored since day one to find the truth and pursue justice”

See press conference video below