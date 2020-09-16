Love Wins: WNBA Star Maya Moore Married Man She Help Free From Wrongful Conviction

Basketball superstar Maya Moore put her career on hold to become an activist and help free individuals who’ve been wrongfully convicted. Now Moore is revealing that she and Jonathan Irons, a man she helped free from a 23-year prison stint earlier this year, are married!

The couple joined Good Morning America on Wednesday (September 16) to share the details of how their friendship blossomed into a relationship and marriage.

“We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we are doing together, but doing it as a married couple,” Moore said. “We got married a couple months ago and we’re excited to just continue this new chapter of life together.”

WNBA star Maya Moore reveals she has married Jonathan Irons, the man she helped free from wrongful conviction. Congratulations to the happy couple! https://t.co/XQgDH7hJAY pic.twitter.com/oattxmhhzO — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 16, 2020

The 31-year-old Moore said she first met Moore through a prison ministry program when she was 18 and the romantic feelings grew eventually over time.

“Over the last 13 years we have just developed a friendship and just entered into this huge battle to get him home and just over time it was pretty clear what the Lord was doing in our hearts and now we’re sitting here today, starting a whole new chapter together,” she said.

Irons was 16 when he was convicted by an all-white jury for the burglary and shooting at the home of 38-year-old Stanley Stotler. His conviction was overturned after 23 years in March as a judge ruled that there were discrepancies in how Irons’ case was investigated and tried. A fingerprint report that would have proved his innocence was not turned over to his defense team.

Moore was on hand to see Irons’ be released earlier this year and now the couple’s story will be turned into a documentary. Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts’ Rock’n Robin production company is teaming with ESPN to produce a doc about Moore and Irons’ story.

Congrats to the happy couple!

