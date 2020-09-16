Jim Carrey to Play Joe Biden on ‘SNL’ This Season

Jim Carrey is returning to televised sketch comedy next month.

He has been taped to play Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when the show’s 46th season premieres on Oct. 3.

From Uproxx:

“Jim Carrey is going to do Biden,” creator Lorne Michaels told Vulture. “There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… Hopefully it’s funny.”

This will mark his return to doing a weekly sketch show since Fox’s ‘In Living Color’ from 1990 to ’94.

Carrey will not be the only big star on ‘SNL’ playing a political figure as Alec Baldwin will once again portray current U.S. Republican Donald Trump, while Maya Rudolph will reprise her role as Biden’s running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

The presidential debates next month on NBC’s long-running late-night institution are going to be interesting to watch.

